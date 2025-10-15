Senzo Mchunu to testify before parliament committee on corruption allegations | Report Focus News

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu will testify before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Thursday and Friday to respond to allegations of political interference and corruption within South African police leadership.

The committee, investigating claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, will resume hearings Thursday after a one-day break Wednesday. Evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse will question Mchunu on Thursday and Friday, with MPs scheduled to engage the minister Tuesday.

Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July after Mkhwanazi accused him of disbanding the Political Killings Task Team and interfering in high-profile criminal investigations. The commissioner alleged Mchunu acted under pressure from associates linked to criminal syndicates.

“These are part of the things I wanted to address with the minister had he given me an opportunity to meet him, but he felt I was less important to be listened to,” Mkhwanazi told the committee last week.

The suspended minister has denied all wrongdoing. “The claims are baseless and damaging,” Mchunu said in a statement following his suspension.

Testimony this week revealed Mkhwanazi believes Mchunu did not write the December 2024 letter disbanding the task team. “The minister didn’t draft this thing; someone wrote it and made Mchunu sign it,” Mkhwanazi testified Wednesday.

Major General Petronella van Rooyen of the police legal division questioned the legality of the disbandment order. “In my view, it did not have that authority, because it relates to the operations investigating cases,” Van Rooyen said in testimony.

The committee has already heard from Mkhwanazi, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and suspended Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. Sibiya concluded his testimony early Wednesday morning after raising conflict of interest concerns about committee members.

Mchunu faces criminal investigation after the Democratic Alliance filed charges for allegedly lying to Parliament about his relationship with businessman Brown Mogotsi. A senior lieutenant colonel has been assigned as investigating officer.

The parallel Madlanga Commission, appointed by Ramaphosa to investigate the same allegations, continues separately. Both inquiries must complete their work by end of October.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane thanked parliamentary staff for working late hours. The committee expects to conclude Mchunu’s questioning by Tuesday next week.