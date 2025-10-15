Court Delays Bail Amendment for SAPS Intelligence Head | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- The Pretoria Regional Court has postponed the bail amendment hearing involving Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo and three co-accused to November. The group faces charges of fraud and corruption related to the alleged irregular appointment of an executive within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Khumalo and his co-accused appeared briefly in court on Wednesday morning. They are accused of facilitating the appointment of Dineo Mokwele to a senior post in the Crime Intelligence division, despite her reportedly lacking the required policing background. The prosecution contends that Mokwele’s appointment bypassed established procedures and amounted to abuse of power within the intelligence structure.

The defence team had sought to have their clients’ bail conditions relaxed to allow them to resume their official duties. However, proceedings were halted after the State announced its intention to approach the High Court. The prosecution plans to apply for a review to set aside the recusal of Magistrate Vusumuzi Mahlangu, who had stepped down from the case earlier this week.

Mahlangu’s recusal followed allegations levelled against the judiciary before the Madlanga Commission, prompting questions about impartiality in the matter. Until the High Court has ruled on the State’s application, the bail amendment hearing cannot move forward.

The case has drawn public attention due to Khumalo’s senior position within Crime Intelligence and the implications the charges may have on the credibility of the SAPS leadership.

The new court date in November is expected to determine whether Khumalo and his co-accused will be permitted to adjust their bail conditions and return to work while awaiting trial.