Crime Intelligence chief falls ill, Madlanga Commission adjourns | Report Focus News

Crime intelligence chief dumisani khumalo left the Madlanga Commission venue after falling ill Wednesday morning, forcing the inquiry to adjourn for the day after three minutes past nine.

Lieutenant General Khumalo had been testifying since Monday about alleged links between criminal cartels and senior political figures at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga announced the postponement after Khumalo departed the premises.

“General Khumalo is not at his seat this morning,” Madlanga told the inquiry. “He left the precinct at three minutes past nine. He is not well.”

The commission decided not to proceed without its key witness. Khumalo was scheduled to continue presenting WhatsApp messages allegedly showing connections between businessman Vusimuzi Matlala and Brown Mogotsi, who has been linked to suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed that a decision on whether hearings will resume on Thursday will be communicated to the public. “The hearing was scheduled to start at 9:30, and nothing out of the ordinary occurred except that General Khumalo was not feeling well,” Michaels said.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Khumalo is receiving medical care. “General Masemola is in contact with the senior officer and confirms that he is in good spirits and taking health advice from his physician,” Mathe said in a statement.

The timing disrupts crucial testimony about the so-called Big Five criminal cartel. On Monday, Khumalo testified that the cartel had captured key elements within the criminal justice system to sustain illegal operations. He presented evidence suggesting the syndicate secured allies among judicial and law enforcement officials to manipulate investigations and suppress evidence.

Khumalo told the commission that the Big Five had already penetrated the political sphere with documented cases of high-profile connections. His testimony included allegations that senior politicians were either complicit or willfully blind to syndicate operations.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July to investigate allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about corruption in the criminal justice system. Hearings commenced on 17 September with Mkhwanazi’s testimony, followed by National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Khumalo faces separate fraud and corruption charges for allegedly appointing an unqualified official to a senior Crime Intelligence position. He remains out on bail while participating in the inquiry proceedings.

The commission has not announced when proceedings will resume. Khumalo was the fourth witness to testify before the inquiry, which is examining claims that police and judiciary are being controlled by businesspeople linked to drug cartels in Gauteng.