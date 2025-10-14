Messages Reveal Ties between Matlala and KZN Hawks boss | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- A witness known only as “X”, currently giving evidence remotely to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has detailed WhatsApp communications between Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a businessman and attempted murder accused, and Lesetja Senona, the boss of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks. The identity of Witness X is being protected for safety reasons.

The testimony follows on from evidence by Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, unpacking messages which allegedly expose improper ties between Matlala and senior law-enforcement figures. During today’s session, the witness spoke through evidence leader Advocate Thabang Pooe, with their answers repeated by Pooe for the record.

Witness X asserted that Major General Senona is alleged to have a “close and beneficial relationship” with Matlala, who has been implicated in numerous tender disputes and criminal cases. These links are said to stem from Senona’s business dealings with his son, Thatho Senona, which have benefited Matlala. Evidence suggests these dealings may have motivated Senona to shield or protect Matlala in his dealings with law enforcement.

Among the messages presented, the witness says, are exchanges showing Matlala and Senona communicating in a manner that reflects not only regular contact, but also trust and mutual interest. While the full content of these messages has not been made public, Witness X emphasised that the relationship extended beyond formal or superficial contact, suggesting Senona may have used his official influence in ways favourable to Matlala.

Advocate Pooe pressed the witness on whether these communications implied corruption, or improper influence on the part of Senona. Witness X replied that the messages show Senona’s business relationship with Matlala is not just incidental, but “close” — indicating potential conflict of interest, especially given Senona’s position heading the Hawks in KZN.

The revelations add another layer to the Madlanga Commission’s inquiry, which seeks to clarify allegations of political interference, corruption, and misconduct within South Africa’s crime-fighting agencies. The evidence from Witness X reflects broader concerns about the accountability of senior officials, transparency in state-tender relationships, and possible misuse of authority.

The Commission will continue to probe the extent of Matlala’s network of influence, and whether the documented messages between him and Senona amount to wrongdoing under law.