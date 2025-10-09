Tembisa hospital scandal: SIU raids businessman’s Sandton home | Report Focus News

SANDTON, Johannesburg- The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has confirmed that it raided the luxury Sandton residence of a businessman implicated in the Tembisa hospital capture scandal. The operation forms part of a broader investigation into alleged corruption and syndicate activity centred on public health contracts.

Last month, a court granted the SIU an order to freeze the assets of the businessman, widely described as a “tender tycoon” flagged in the Tembisa hospital syndicate investigations. SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi told reporters that the syndicate linked to the businessman had secured tenders worth over R800 million at the hospital.

“Three of the companies that were awarded contracts to the value of R13,538,292 in this syndicate are linked to Vusimuzi Matlala,” Mothibi said.

Authorities say the businessman’s assets under scrutiny amount to roughly R520 million. Among these are luxury vehicles and high-value properties, with a property portfolio reportedly valued at R293,434,000.

Vehicles identified include:

Lamborghini Urus Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate Coupe

Lamborghini Urus

Bentley Continental GT V8

Isuzu D-Max

Properties linked to the businessman:

A home in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, Western Cape

A residence in Hartbeestpoort, North West

Two properties in Sandton, Gauteng

A property in Zimbali Estate, Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

A property in the Twin Towers complex, Cape Town, Western Cape

The SIU declined to comment on whether any arrests were made during the raid. It is understood that the asset freeze is intended to prevent dissipation of funds while investigations continue.

The Tembisa hospital scandal has drawn intense public scrutiny amid accusations of misuse of public funds, failed service delivery, and inflated procurement contracts. The SIU’s efforts to freeze assets and execute raids are part of a strategic push to regain control over allegedly ill-gotten gains and restore accountability in the public health procurement sector.

As the probe unfolds, observers will be watching both legal developments and whether further raids or asset seizures follow. The SIU has emphasised that those caught up in investigations remain entitled to due process, and liability will only be confirmed after full judicial adjudication.