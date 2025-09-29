Tembisa Hospital R2bn corruption: Seven syndicates named | Report Focus News

TEMBISA, South Africa- South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has uncovered seven extraction syndicates involved in large-scale fraud at Tembisa Hospital, amounting to more than R2 billion.

The revelations were made on Monday during a press briefing at the hospital in Gauteng’s East Rand. SIU head Andy Mothibi presented the unit’s interim findings, three years after the investigation was launched following information provided by whistleblower Babita Deokaran, who was later murdered.

“This staggering sum of money, intended for the provision of healthcare at Tembisa Hospital, to take care of the most vulnerable, was instead ruthlessly siphoned off through a complex web of fraud and money laundering,” Mothibi said.

Among those identified was Hangwani Morgan Maumela, a nephew of President Cyril Ramaphosa from a previous marriage. According to the SIU, Maumela and his associates operated a network of companies that received more than R816 million through 1,728 purchase orders.

Another figure, Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, linked to three companies under Maumela’s network, was paid almost R15 million.

Mothibi also detailed the activities of the so-called “Mazibuko syndicate”, which extracted approximately R283 million. A separate group, referred to as “Syndicate X”, received over R596 million through more than 1,000 purchase orders.

The investigation found that these fraudulent transactions were made possible by compliant hospital officials. At least R122 million in kickbacks was allegedly deposited into accounts connected to employees of the Gauteng Department of Health.

Mothibi added that four smaller syndicates were also identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

The SIU’s findings highlight deep-rooted corruption in the public health sector, raising questions about financial oversight and governance at Tembisa Hospital.

This is a developing story.