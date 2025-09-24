Masemola: Sibiya, Mchunu Shielded Gauteng Syndicates | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has repeated his claim that senior police officials worked together to protect alleged criminal networks in Gauteng.

Masemola concluded his two-day testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Tuesday. He alleged that his deputy, Shadrack Sibiya, and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu collaborated to shield individuals linked to Gauteng criminal syndicates from investigation.

The commissioner told the inquiry that he believed the disbandment of the political killings task team was unlawful and carried out to benefit certain underworld figures. He described the move as a deliberate attempt to obstruct investigations into organised crime.

Masemola referred to two high-profile operations conducted by police on 6 December last year. One resulted in the arrest of Katiso “KT” Molefe, an alleged underworld figure. Another targeted the home of businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, where police confiscated his mobile phone.

According to Masemola, the analysis of Matlala’s device revealed communications suggesting links to both Sibiya and Mchunu. He told the commission that this evidence reinforced his concerns that elements within the police service were aligned with powerful criminal groups.

“There was no other motive but to prevent investigations against the cartels in Gauteng that are involved in murder, drugs and other crimes,” Masemola testified.

The commissioner further alleged that the decision to suspend Sibiya was connected to the broader protection of Molefe and Matlala’s alleged activities. He maintained that efforts to weaken law enforcement structures were intended to insulate these networks from accountability.

Masemola ended his evidence on Tuesday afternoon. The inquiry is expected to resume on Thursday with testimony from its next witness.