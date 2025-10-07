Family Rejects Suicide Claims in Nathi Mthethwa’s death | Report Focus News

KwaMbonambi, South Africa- The family of Nathi Mthethwa, South Africa’s former ambassador to France and Monaco, has urged French and South African authorities to provide clear answers about the circumstances surrounding his death in Paris.

The 58-year-old was found dead last Tuesday after falling from the 22nd floor of a hotel in Porte Maillot. His family, however, has rejected allegations that he died by suicide and is demanding a thorough investigation.

Mthethwa’s body is expected to be repatriated to South Africa this week. Family members say they will only find closure once the official cause of death has been established.

Family spokesperson Sifiso Buthelezi confirmed that the autopsy has been completed. “We are expecting the scientific report. That is all we want- clarity,” he told reporters in Paris.

Relatives in KwaMbonambi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, say the ambassador was a courageous man who endured torture during apartheid and would never take his own life.

Speaking at the family home, Khulekani Mthethwa questioned the timeline of events and the role of his security detail on the day he went missing. “My brother was not a coward. We reject any suggestion that he ended his life to avoid the Madlanga Commission,” he said.

The family has called on both French police and South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation to conduct a full investigation into the “mysterious circumstances” of his death.

Mthethwa served as Police Minister and later as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture before being appointed ambassador in December 2023. He had been expected to respond to allegations before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry regarding interference in police matters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described his passing as “a moment of deep grief,” praising his role in strengthening ties between South Africa and France. The ANC called him “a dedicated freedom fighter and public servant.”

Investigations in both countries are ongoing. The family says closure will only come once the final reports are released.