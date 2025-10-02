Family Seeks Answers Over Mthethwa’s Death in Paris | Report Focus News

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa- The family of South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has expressed frustration over the lack of clarity surrounding Mthethwa’s death, following his fatal fall from a Paris hotel.

Mthethwa, who served as ambassador since 2023, died earlier this week after falling from the 22nd floor of a hotel in the French capital. Local authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances of his death, but a formal report has not yet been released.

At the family home in Kwambonambi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, mourners have been gathering to offer condolences and support. Relatives say they are still waiting for key information that could help explain what led to Mthethwa’s death.

His brother, Khulekani Mthethwa, told reporters that the family hopes the official findings will provide some closure.

“At the moment, as a family, there is nothing we can talk about on issues that involve laws,” he said. “We are waiting for law enforcement agencies to give us a final report of what happened, how it happened, and why his cell phone was not with him during the incident. All these questions need answers. We hope the report will address them. For now, we wait.”

The family is also preparing to conduct traditional rituals during the repatriation of Mthethwa’s remains from France to South Africa.

Mthethwa’s sudden death has prompted widespread shock in political and diplomatic circles. Tributes have poured in from colleagues, government officials, and community members who praised his years of public service.

South African and French authorities are continuing their investigations, but it remains unclear when the final report will be made public.

For now, the family says their focus is on supporting one another and ensuring that all cultural practices are respected as they await further answers regarding Mthethwa’s death.