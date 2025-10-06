Mandla Mandela Set for Release on Tuesday | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- South African officials have confirmed that Mandla Mandela and five other South African activists detained by Israeli forces will be released on Tuesday, following diplomatic efforts to secure their freedom.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said it had held “intensive and ongoing talks” with Israeli authorities and international partners since the activists were detained last week.

DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told reporters on Monday that preparations were under way to ensure their safe return.

“We can confirm that the South Africans detained by Israel will be released on Tuesday. The necessary diplomatic and logistical arrangements are being finalised to ensure their safe passage home,” Phiri said.

He added that the South African government remained committed to protecting citizens abroad and supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former President Nelson Mandela, was part of a group of more than 50 international activists on board the Global Sumud Flotilla. The vessel, carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies, was intercepted in international waters by the Israeli navy while en route to Gaza.

Alongside Mandela, South Africans Zukiswa Wanner, Dr Fatima Hendricks, Zaheera Soomar, Carrie Shelver and Reaaz Moolla were detained. The group was participating in a peaceful solidarity mission aimed at challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

In a video message recorded before his detention, Mandela described the interception as “an unlawful act of piracy” and accused Israel of abducting the activists.

The Global Sumud Flotilla Coalition welcomed news of the expected release, calling it a victory for international solidarity and South African diplomacy.

“While we celebrate this step, we remain deeply concerned for other activists still held in detention and for the people of Gaza, who continue to endure unspeakable suffering under siege,” the coalition said.

Vigils and marches took place across South Africa over the weekend, with hundreds gathering in Johannesburg and Cape Town to demand the activists’ release. Banners carried by protesters read “Free the Flotilla – Free Palestine.”

International human rights organisations have criticised Israel’s actions, describing the interception as a violation of maritime and humanitarian law. Legal experts have also questioned the legality of the Gaza blockade under the UN Charter and Geneva Conventions.

Phiri said South Africa would continue to work with the United Nations and regional partners to ensure the safety of humanitarian missions.

“Our position remains clear. South Africa supports all lawful efforts to provide humanitarian aid and to end the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” he added.

The expected release of Mandla Mandela and the activists represents a diplomatic success for Pretoria and underscores South Africa’s longstanding solidarity with the Palestinian people.