Israel detains South African activists from Gaza aid flotilla | Report Focus News

Israeli naval forces intercepted at least 21 vessels from a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla in international waters Wednesday night, detaining more than 200 activists including seven South African citizens led by Nelson Mandela’s grandson, flotilla organizers said Thursday.

The Israeli military operation detained Mandla Mandela and other activists approximately 70 nautical miles from the Gaza coast, according to the Global Sumud Flotilla. The convoy of around 45 vessels carrying politicians and activists had departed Spain last month, aiming to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed several vessels had been “safely stopped” and passengers were being transferred to an Israeli port. The ministry said the flotilla was “violating a lawful naval blockade.”

In a prerecorded message released after his detention, Mandela urged government action. “If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the state of apartheid Israel. I call you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release”, he said.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation called for restraint before the interception. Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri emphasized that “the safety, security, and physical integrity of all unarmed participants aboard the flotilla, including South African citizens, are of paramount importance”.

The African Transformation Movement demanded urgent government response. Party spokesperson Zama Ntshona said “We call upon the South African government to take immediate action to secure their unconditional release. We cannot remain passive in the face of such violence and such violation”.

The ATM urged South Africans to “consider a consumer boycott of goods connected to Israel and advocate for the temporary closure of the Israeli embassy in South Africa”, Ntshona added.

Other South Africans aboard included Fatima Hendricks, Zaheera Soomar, Zukisa Wanner, Reaaz Moola, Bashera Soomar and Carolyn Shelver. The flotilla also carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and lawmakers from Spain and Italy.

Flotilla organizers called the interception “an illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians” and demanded governments and international institutions press for the activists’ immediate safety and release. The group said the mission’s vessels were being “illegally intercepted” and that “people of conscience have been abducted”.

Israeli authorities warned them to stop and transfer their aid through other channels into Gaza before conducting the interception. Prior to the operation, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called the flotilla a provocation.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the Israeli operation was expected to take two to three hours, with boats to be towed to Israel’s port of Ashdod and activists deported in coming days. He said Israeli forces had been told “not to use violence”.

Spain and Italy, which both sent naval escorts, had urged the ships to halt before entering Israel’s declared exclusion zone off Gaza. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the activists “do not represent a danger or a threat to Israel”.

The convoy set sail from Barcelona on August 31 and had been bolstered by other activist ships from various Mediterranean ports as it moved closer to Gaza. Reports indicate explosions and unidentified drones were observed around some boats while communications were being jammed during earlier stages of the journey.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said the activists would be deported once the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur concludes on Thursday.

Nearly two years into Israel’s war in the enclave, Gaza has been gripped by escalating death and hunger as Israel blocks much-needed aid from reaching Palestinians. The UN says famine has set in across the territory.

South Africa has taken a leading role in opposing Israeli military actions, filing a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in December 2023 for committing genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza.