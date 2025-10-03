Ruthless Snub: ANC Leaves Brown Mogotsi Out in the Cold | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The African National Congress (ANC) has denied that Brown Mogotsi, the controversial North West businessman, is no longer a member of the party.

The ruling party said Mogotsi’s membership had lapsed, distancing itself from the businessman amid ongoing allegations surrounding his conduct.

Mogotsi has been in the public eye recently due to claims that he acted as an intermediary between alleged criminals and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has been investigating corruption and misconduct within South Africa’s police structures, heard this week that Mogotsi had been involved in funding both the minister and certain ANC programmes.

Earlier reports, in September, highlighted Mogotsi’s extensive criminal history. The businessman faces multiple charges dating back to 1997, including assault, theft, and fraud, and has been accused of interfering in police investigations.

At the commission, WhatsApp messages were presented suggesting that Mogotsi facilitated favours for the alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala through an intermediary believed to be connected to Mchunu.

The minister initially denied knowing Mogotsi but later admitted the businessman was an ANC comrade. Despite this admission, the ANC has emphasised that Mogotsi is no longer affiliated with the party.

Party spokesperson confirmed: “Brown Mogotsi is no longer a member of the ANC. His membership has lapsed, and the party distances itself from him.”

The revelations have reignited debates over the influence of private individuals within political and policing structures, raising questions about accountability and transparency. The ANC’s confirmation that Mogotsi is no longer a member signals the party’s attempt to maintain a clear boundary between its officials and individuals facing serious allegations.

As investigations continue at the Madlanga Commission, authorities are examining the extent of Mogotsi’s influence and any potential connections between political figures and criminal networks.