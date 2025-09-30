Madlanga Commission Probes Matlala–Mogotsi WhatsApp Chats | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- The Madlanga Commission has shifted its focus to a series of WhatsApp messages exchanged between businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi, an associate of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo returned to the witness stand for a second day on Monday, where he unpacked the contents of the messages before the commission of inquiry in Pretoria.

The Madlanga Commission is investigating allegations that a powerful Gauteng-based criminal network — known informally as the “Big Five” cartel — played a role in efforts to dismantle the Political Killings Task Team. The team had been tasked with investigating politically motivated assassinations across South Africa.

During Monday’s session, Khumalo presented phone messages between Matlala and Mogotsi. The conversations allegedly involved attempts to gain access to the police minister, financial arrangements for political figures, tender protection deals, and discussions around disbanding the task team.

Two videos sent by Matlala to Mogotsi were shown at the inquiry. The footage captured members of the task team arriving at Matlala’s business premises during a firearms compliance inspection in December last year.

Khumalo detailed follow-up messages that appeared to reference Matlala’s legal response to the inspection. One message read: “My brother, how are the court proceedings?” According to investigators, Matlala had filed an urgent court application to recover confiscated firearms shortly after the raid.

On Tuesday, further testimony revealed that Matlala allegedly made direct payments to Mogotsi. These funds were reportedly used to finance events linked to the African National Congress (ANC). In return, Mogotsi is accused of using his political influence to obstruct investigations targeting Matlala.

The Madlanga Commission hearings are ongoing, with more witnesses expected to provide evidence in the coming weeks.