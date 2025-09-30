McKenzie puts GNU Resignation on Ice Amid Talks | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has postponed his planned resignation from the Government of National Unity (GNU), pending high-level talks with the African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday night.

The politician had initially announced his intention to withdraw from the GNU last week following a disagreement with Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero. The dispute centred on the transport portfolio in the mayoral committee. The PA has been demanding the reinstatement of Kenny Kunene as transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC), following his recent return as a councillor.

Kunene resigned two months ago after becoming embroiled in the arrest scene of murder-accused Katiso Molefe. He was later cleared through a legal investigation, paving the way for his political comeback.

McKenzie, who currently serves as minister of sport, arts and culture, said his threat to resign was not made lightly. He also warned that the PA could withdraw entirely from the ten-party GNU, affecting coalitions at provincial and local government levels.

“The secretary general of the ANC is right; one shouldn’t make threats. But what other option did we have left? This wasn’t a threat; this was a statement of intent,” McKenzie explained.

In a Facebook Live session on Monday night, Gayton McKenzie stressed that his decision was not due to dissatisfaction with the coalition itself.

“There’s no trouble in the GNU. The GNU is solid. The GNU is going through its best phase,” he said.

However, he criticised the ANC for what he described as a systematic erosion of their coalition agreements in several municipalities. He pointed to Johannesburg’s failure to appoint Liam Jacobs as transport MMC and the city council’s inability to address water shortages in Westbury, Newclair and Coronationville as key frustrations.

The outcome of Tuesday night’s meeting with ANC leaders will determine whether McKenzie follows through with his resignation plans, a move that could have wider implications for South Africa’s fragile political coalitions.