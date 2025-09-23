Law Firm Clears Kenny Kunene Over Molefe House Visit | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- A report by law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr has found that Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene was truthful about why he was at the home of murder-accused Katiso “KT” Molefe when police arrested Molefe in July.

Molefe was taken into custody on 21 July at his Sandton residence. He faces charges linked to the killings of popular musician Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and his two bodyguards. Police have also tied him to the murder of former Transnet engineer Armand Swart.

Kunene was present during the raid, a fact that drew widespread scrutiny and led to his suspension from the PA. He later resigned as Johannesburg’s transport MMC while an independent inquiry was launched.

At the time, Kunene explained he had been accompanying a young journalist to conduct an interview with Molefe. The report by Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr has now supported his account.

According to the findings, Kunene was approached by an acquaintance who suggested Molefe wished to grant an exclusive interview to Africa News Global, an online platform owned by Kunene. The interview was meant to give Molefe an opportunity to present his version of events surrounding the murder allegations.

On 21 July, Kunene arrived at Molefe’s Sandton home with Jabulani Binase, a 20-year-old intern at his news outlet. The report confirmed that Binase is also Kunene’s nephew and has no formal training or qualifications in journalism.

The interview never took place, as police arrived shortly after their arrival and arrested Molefe.

The law firm concluded that Kunene’s explanation of events was consistent and credible, clearing him of allegations of improper association with Molefe.

The episode has sparked debate within South African politics, with critics questioning Kunene’s judgement while his supporters say the report vindicates him.