Operation Dudula Targets Foreign Students | Report Focus News

SOWETO, Johannesburg- Operation Dudula has defended its campaign calling for children of foreign nationals in South Africa to be enrolled in private schools rather than public ones.

The controversial movement insists the initiative is not intended to deny access to education. Instead, it argues that the country’s limited public education resources should be prioritised for South African learners.

The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed it will work with law enforcement to prevent disruptions to the province’s school calendar. This follows reports that Operation Dudula members visited several schools in Soweto to raise concerns about the placement of undocumented learners.

Movement leader Zandile Dabula told the media that public schooling should be reserved for citizens.

“What we are suggesting to the department is that all kids of foreign nationals need to go and be placed in private facilities, and they must pay,” Dabula said. “If they are properly documented with study visas and the required paperwork, then yes – but they would be last on the queues.”

She added that the campaign’s focus is on ensuring South African children are placed first, and rejected claims that Operation Dudula members were at schools to disrupt teaching and learning.

Letters were delivered to institutions including Lofentse Girls High School in Orlando East and Noordgesig Primary School. The documents stated that no South African child should be denied education in favour of foreign nationals.

The campaign has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents. Last week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng lodged a criminal complaint against Operation Dudula, accusing the group of inciting violence and unlawfully targeting immigrants at healthcare facilities.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Operation Dudula continues to pursue campaigns that critics describe as xenophobic while its supporters frame them as pro-poor and nationalist.