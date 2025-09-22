South Africans Condemn Operation Dudula over Baby’s Death | Report Focus News

ALEXANDRA, Johannesburg- A Malawian mother has accused South African pressure group Operation Dudula of being responsible for the death of her one-year-old child after she was refused access to medical care.

Grace Banda, a foreign national living in Alexandra, Johannesburg, said she took her sick baby to the Alexandra Community Health Centre earlier this year. However, members of Operation Dudula allegedly stopped her from entering the clinic, demanding proof of a South African national identity document. Without the required document, she was forced to return home, where her baby later died.

Rights groups say the tragedy highlights ongoing harassment of foreign nationals seeking healthcare in South Africa.

Over recent months, Operation Dudula has reportedly blocked migrants from accessing hospitals and clinics across Gauteng and other provinces. An investigation by GroundUp in July revealed widespread denial of vaccines and treatment for children of immigrant mothers, placing lives at risk.

The South African Constitution states that “everyone has the right to have access to healthcare services,” regardless of nationality or documentation status. This was reinforced by a 2023 Gauteng High Court ruling that pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and children should receive free healthcare, regardless of immigration status.

Despite this, reports suggest that Operation Dudula has continued with impunity. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni has since opened a criminal case against the group in connection with the Banda baby’s death. Civil society organisations, including Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, have also taken legal action, but court rulings have been delayed.

Critics accuse the government of failing to enforce existing court orders. In 2023, the Gauteng Department of Health obtained an interdict preventing Operation Dudula from disrupting hospital access. However, rights groups say enforcement has been weak, and officials have engaged in dialogue with the group rather than imposing penalties.

The death of Banda’s child has reignited debate about xenophobia in South Africa, with activists warning that denying healthcare to migrants amounts to criminality. Human rights advocates argue that no child should be denied life-saving treatment because of their parent’s nationality.