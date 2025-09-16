US Deports Foreigners for Celebrating Kirk's Death | Report Focus News

Orem, Utah – U.S. authorities move to deport foreigners who celebrated the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on social media.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. local time during a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. A 22 year old man, Tyler Robinson, faces first-degree murder charges after his arrest on September 12. The FBI recovered the murder weapon, a rifle, on September 11. Robinson, from Provo, Utah, left no clear motive, though Governor Spencer Cox said on September 12 that Robinson’s family recalled him calling Kirk a “hater.” A $100,000 reward remains for further leads.

The State Department began revoking visas on September 15 for non-citizens posting content that praises or mocks the killing, ‘aiming to curb glorification of political violence’.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau ordered consular officials to track social media posts following the incident. On September 11, Landau posted on X, stating, “Foreigners who glorify violence have no place in America.” He urged the public to report such content, prompting swift visa reviews.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, confirmed the deportations. “If you celebrate the murder of an American, you’re out,” Rubio said in an interview, emphasizing that visas are a privilege, not a right.

At least five individuals have lost their visas by September 16, including a Brazilian neurosurgeon, an Argentine student, and two Nigerian students. Ricardo Barbosa, a Brazilian doctor, lauded the shooter’s “precision” online; his visa was revoked on September 14. Barbosa also lost his medical position in Brazil, per the Regional Medical Council of Pernambuco.

Serena Luciano, an Argentine studying at the University of Illinois, posted on September 11 that Kirk could “rest in f*cking piss.” Immigration officials initiated her deportation on September 15. Two Nigerian students faced similar consequences after sharing memes ridiculing the assassination.

President Donald Trump has labeled Kirk a “patriot” and blamed “radical left” rhetoric for the attack. He then ordered U.S. flags to be lowered until September the 14th. On September 15, he said authorities are “reviewing names” of foreigners celebrating the death.

Florida officials backed the policy. State Senator Blaise Ingoglia texted on September 12, “Visa holders must respect our values, or they’re gone.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson held a moment of silence in Congress on September 11, though tensions flared when Representative Anna Paulina Luna accused Democrats of fueling hate. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the act “horrific political violence” in a statement.

Free speech advocates raised alarms over the deportations. The ACLU, warned that revocations could silence dissent. “Punishing speech risks chilling expression,” the ACLU stated, comparing the policy to prior visa cancellations targeting pro-Palestinian protesters since June 2025.

Right-wing voices escalated demands for action. Representative Clay Higgins posted on X on September 11, vowing to “cancel” those celebrating the killing. A website, “Expose Charlie’s Murderers,” listed 41 individuals by September 13, including some who merely criticized Kirk.

Kirk, 31, galvanized young Republicans as a Trump ally and media figure. His death prompted vigils in Orem and Washington, D.C. Supporters see the visa policy as a stand against violence; critics view it as a dangerous precedent.

The State Department now requires visa applicants to submit public social media profiles, a rule tightened since June 2025.