Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing to appear in Utah court Tuesday | Report Focus News

The man accused of assassinating conservative political activist Charlie Kirk is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, as investigators work to establish a clear motive behind the fatal shooting at a Utah university campus.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested Friday after a 33-hour manhunt and is being held without bail in Utah County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

Kirk, 31, founder of conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, was shot once in the neck from a rooftop approximately 150 yards away while speaking to 3,000 people at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Robinson has refused to cooperate with investigators since hiring an attorney Friday morning, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Robinson had become “more political in recent years” and had expressed dislike for Kirk at a family dinner before the shooting.

“They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had,” Cox said at a news conference Friday.

Robinson’s father recognized him from surveillance photos released by authorities Thursday and urged him to surrender, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

“I would rather kill myself than turn myself in,” Robinson told his father before eventually surrendering with help from a youth pastor, the official said.

Investigators recovered a Mauser .30-caliber bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel from a wooded area near the shooting scene. Bullet casings found with the weapon bore inscriptions including “Hey fascist, catch,” lyrics from Italian folk song “Bella Ciao,” and internet meme references.

The engravings have sparked speculation about Robinson’s political ideology, though authorities have not established a definitive motive.

“Nothing stands out the way you would normally expect,” Cox told CNN, describing Robinson as coming from “a good family” with “a normal childhood.”

Robinson, who is not affiliated with any political party according to voter registration records, was a third-year student in an electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College. He had previously received a scholarship to Utah State University but left after one semester.

The shooting has prompted questions about security at the event, which was protected by six police officers and Kirk’s private security team.

“No one checking bags, no metal detectors. We didn’t see really any security,” said Keanan Cantrell, who attended the event.

Utah Valley University has remained closed since the shooting and will reopen Monday.

Kirk’s assassination marks the latest in a series of violent political incidents in the United States, including two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump in 2024 and the June 2025 shootings of two Minnesota legislators.

“I was not, in any way, surprised,” said Michael Jensen, a University of Maryland researcher who tracks political violence.

President Trump, who credited Kirk with mobilizing young voters, announced he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, vowed Friday to continue her husband’s work.

“The movement my husband built will not die,” she said in her first public statement since the shooting.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray plans to file formal charges Tuesday when Robinson makes his first court appearance at 3 p.m. MDT via video link. The charges could carry the death penalty if convicted.

Federal charges are also being considered, according to a law enforcement source.

The FBI said it received more than 11,000 tips during the manhunt, with Director Kash Patel calling the arrest “a testament to good law enforcement being great.”