Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister to Unveil 2025 Budget Today

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube will present the nation’s 2025 budget statement in Parliament today, as the country seeks solutions to its deepening economic challenges.

The presentation at the new Mt Hampden Parliament Building comes at a critical time for Zimbabwe’s economy, which has struggled with currency depreciation and high inflation rates throughout 2024.

Business leaders and economists will be watching closely for measures to stabilise the Zimbabwean dollar, which has lost significant value against major currencies this year.

“The minister faces a difficult balancing act,” says economist John Mangudya from the University of Zimbabwe. “He needs to find ways to boost economic growth while controlling inflation and supporting our currency.”

Local industry groups have urged the government to avoid increasing tax burdens on struggling businesses. The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce has called for incentives to stimulate production and exports.

The budget presentation marks a significant moment for the new Parliament building, a Chinese-funded project that opened earlier this year as a symbol of Zimbabwe’s development aspirations.

Civil society groups have pressed for increased social spending to protect vulnerable citizens from economic hardship. Teachers’ unions are demanding better wages for public sector workers.

“We need a budget that addresses the basic needs of ordinary Zimbabweans,” says Mary Moyo from the Consumer Rights Association. “People are struggling with the cost of food, healthcare, and education.”

The Finance Ministry has remained tight-lipped about specific measures, though sources suggest the budget may include new initiatives to attract foreign investment and support agricultural production.