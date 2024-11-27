South African TV Show Crew Member Dies After On-Set Accident

A crew member of popular South African soap opera Scandal! has died following an accident on set, the show’s production company confirmed on Wednesday.

Gary Megit, who worked as a vision controller for the eTV series, sustained fatal injuries while moving equipment. He later died in hospital.

“This is a time of immense sadness,” said Stan Joseph, CEO of Ochre Moving Pictures, which produces the show. “Our deepest condolences go out to Gary’s family. We are a very close-knit team and are heartbroken by what happened.”

The production company described the incident as “an unforeseen and tragic accident” and emphasised their commitment to cast and crew safety.

“Gary was a cherished member of the team and will remain in our hearts forever,” the show posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The production has requested privacy for Megit’s family and the Scandal! team during their period of mourning.