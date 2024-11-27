MK Party Rejects EFF’s ‘Enemy’ Label as Political Tensions Rise

Former EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu has rejected Julius Malema’s declaration of the MK Party as “enemy number one,” warning against repeating the deadly political conflicts of South Africa’s past.

Speaking ahead of MK Party’s first anniversary celebrations in Vosloorus, Mpofu said the party would not respond to provocations, noting that thousands died in the 1980s due to political rivalries “for nothing.”

The tension emerged after EFF leader Malema accused former President Jacob Zuma’s MK Party of targeting EFF members for recruitment. Malema urged supporters to defend against MK Party attacks on social media.

“The word ‘enemy’ is a very strong one,” Mpofu said, distinguishing between political opponents and enemies. He stressed that the party refuses to label any black person an enemy, viewing them as “fellow oppressed people.”