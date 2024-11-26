Three Arrested After Police Shootout in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe police have arrested three suspects following a shootout in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb, ending a four-month spree of armed vehicle robberies across the region.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 22, opened fire on detectives who had tracked them to their hideout on Sunday. Police recovered a 9mm FN Browning pistol with ammunition after the exchange.

Moketsi Ndlovu, 18, Respect Khumalo, 22, and Onias Tembo, 19, are accused of stealing multiple vehicles in Bulawayo and Gwanda since July, including a Toyota Fun Cargo, Honda Fit, and Ford Ranger.

“The law will take its course without fear or favor,” a Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson told the BBC. One vehicle was recovered at a railway crossing in Spitzkop, Gwanda.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, Elvis Charakupa, 41, from Mpopoma, Bulawayo. The public has been urged to contact authorities with any information about his whereabouts.

The gang allegedly targeted vehicles for hire, stealing one from Bulawayo’s central business district after requesting a journey to Harrisville. In another incident, they took cash and a mobile phone during a robbery in Reigate Township.

The arrests come as police intensify efforts to combat armed robberies across Zimbabwe, with specialist teams now on high alert in major cities.

Anyone with information can contact the National Complaints Desk or use the police WhatsApp hotline.