Police Raid Durban Socialite’s R80m Mansion

South African police and revenue officials are currently conducting a raid at the R80 million mansion of Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane in the upmarket suburb of La Lucia.

The operation, which began before midday on Tuesday, involves officials from the South African Revenue Services (Sars). Authorities have not yet disclosed the reason for the search.

This latest development comes days after Mpisane finalised her divorce from husband Sbu. The businesswoman previously faced legal challenges over government construction contracts.

In 2013, Mpisane was charged with corruption after allegedly providing false information to secure R140 million in government tenders through the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB). The National Prosecuting Authority later withdrew these charges in 2014.

At the time of her acquittal, Mpisane praised then National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana, for “taking the right decision.”

Police spokespersons have been contacted for comment about today’s raid.

This story is being updated as more information becomes available.