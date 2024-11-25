Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has criticised former president Jacob Zuma, calling his new political party “a spaza shop with expired food.”

The attack comes after several high-ranking EFF members, including Mr Malema’s former deputy Floyd Shivambu, defected to Mr Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party.

“We are not going to sell the future generation for the dreams of an 82-year-old man who is corrupt to the core,” Mr Malema told supporters at a Gauteng provincial assembly.

The two leaders had briefly maintained cordial relations when Mr Zuma faced legal troubles over his refusal to appear before a state corruption inquiry.

Mr Malema defended his party’s record, citing its ownership of offices and farms, as well as programmes supporting students and housing for ordinary people.

“How do you say you can unite people when you are 82-years-old, when you failed to unite them for the past 82 years?” Mr Malema said, dismissing Mr Zuma’s calls for African unity.

The EFF leader pointed to his party’s expansion across Africa, with branches in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and other countries.

These defections mark the latest setback for the EFF, which recently dropped from being South Africa’s third to fourth largest party in the 29 May general election.