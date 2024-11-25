China will allow visitors from 38 countries to stay for up to 30 days without visas from 30 November, but South Africa remains excluded despite its Brics membership.

The scheme, running until December 2025, adds nine new countries including Bulgaria, Romania and Japan to the list of nations enjoying visa-free access.

“China has decided to expand the scope of visa-free countries,” the Foreign Ministry said, calling it an “experimental” initiative.

The policy builds on a December 2023 programme that initially covered six European nations and Malaysia. Visitors can now stay for 30 days, up from the previous 15-day limit.

China has reported significant growth in foreign arrivals, with 8.19 million visitors in the third quarter of 2024 – a 48.8% increase from last year.

The eligible countries include most European Union members, Australia, New Zealand and several Asian nations.

China has been gradually easing travel restrictions to boost tourism and international exchanges after previous limitations.