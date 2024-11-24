A Zimbabwean accountant is facing legal action over the alleged theft of R17m (£720,000) from a Johannesburg-based education non-profit organisation.

Edward Mwanandimai, a member of the UK-based Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, is accused of misappropriating the funds from the Education and Training Unit (ETU) over six years.

The North Gauteng High Court has issued a provisional sequestration order against Mr Mwanandimai, who worked at ETU between 2014 and 2020.

Court documents show he diverted payments meant for legitimate creditors to his personal accounts by changing bank details while maintaining creditor names.

Mr Mwanandimai has already repaid R7.1m (£300,000) after initially admitting to stealing R6.8m in a debt acknowledgement.

The ETU, which focuses on democracy and development in Southern Africa, discovered the full extent of the alleged theft after his resignation in May 2020.

“The existence of a debt has not been disputed,” Judge Soraya Hassim said in her ruling, ordering Mr Mwanandimai to show cause why his estate should not be finally sequestrated.

The case returns to court next Friday.