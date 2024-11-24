An eight-year-old girl has died in Johannesburg after eating biscuits from a local shop, the second such death in Diepkloof, Soweto within days.

The Grade 2 pupil from Thabisile Primary School died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Friday, two days after consuming the snacks.

Her death follows that of five-year-old Siyabonga Mnisi, who died on Wednesday after eating snacks from a spaza shop. Siyabonga was rushed to a medical facility with three friends who had also eaten the snacks.

“The exact cause of her passing remains unclear,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona. “The relevant authorities are conducting investigations to determine the circumstances.”

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed deep sadness over the incidents. The department has sent counsellors to support the school community and affected families.