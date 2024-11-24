Nigeria arrests businessman who swallowed cocaine worth millions

A Nigerian businessman has been arrested after allegedly swallowing 90 wraps of cocaine at an international airport in the country’s southeast, anti-drug authorities say.

The 50-year-old suspect was intercepted at Enugu’s Akanu Ibiam International Airport after arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa.

Officials say he had taken an elaborate route – travelling by road from Gabon to Cameroon before flying to Ethiopia – in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says the suspect, who runs a phone accessories business between Lagos and Gabon, had been under surveillance for three months.

After his arrest, he was placed under observation and subsequently excreted cocaine pellets weighing just over 2kg, the agency said.

The suspect reportedly told investigators he had turned to drug trafficking to boost his struggling business.

In separate operations, Nigerian authorities say they have made multiple arrests in Lagos. Six people, including an alleged cocaine distribution ring leader, were arrested in the Isolo area.

Additionally, a Chinese national was detained at a hotel in Ikeja, where officials recovered cocaine and methamphetamine. A man heading to Ghana was also intercepted with 750g of cocaine at a

checkpoint near the Benin border.

Nigeria has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking in recent years, with the NDLEA regularly announcing arrests at the country’s airports and border crossings.

Drug trafficking carries severe penalties in Nigeria, including lengthy prison sentences for those convicted.