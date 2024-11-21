South Africa Welcomes ICC Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders

South Africa has welcomed arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials as a “significant step towards justice”.

The warrants, which also target former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, relate to alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine.

The ICC cited charges including murder, starvation and persecution.

“These actions mark a significant step towards justice,” said Chrispin Phiri, spokesman for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation. He urged the international community to “uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability”.

South Africa has been a prominent critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, having brought a separate case against Israel at the International Court of Justice alleging genocide.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following Hamas attacks on 7 October last year. The operation has entered its second year, with Palestinian health officials reporting around 44,000 deaths, predominantly women and children, and over 103,000 injuries.

The conflict has also seen increased tensions across the region, with Israel conducting operations in Lebanon and strikes against targets in Iran and Syria.

Analysis: What the warrants mean

The ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants represents a significant escalation in international legal pressure on Israel’s leadership. However, Israel is not a member of the ICC and has previously rejected its jurisdiction.

The court has no police force and relies on member states to make arrests. This means the practical impact of the warrants may be limited, though they could restrict the officials’ international travel.