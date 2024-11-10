South Africa: Former EFF deputy Shivambu named MK Party secretary-general

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy Floyd Shivambu has been appointed as secretary-general of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party, replacing Dr Sifiso Maseko who recently resigned.

The announcement was made on Sunday by MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma. The party currently serves as the official opposition in South Africa’s Parliament and holds the majority in KwaZulu-Natal province.

“It is a great honour to be shown this confidence by President Jacob Zuma,” Shivambu said in his acceptance statement, noting the party’s significant presence in seven of South Africa’s nine provincial legislatures.

Shivambu, who left the EFF earlier this year, emphasized his commitment to working within the party’s collective mandate and engaging with all segments of society, regardless of “social status, religious beliefs, race, gender, age, and political affiliation.”

Among his priorities, he highlighted the need to unite “anti-colonial, anti-imperialist and anti-racist progressive forces” in South Africa to fight for comprehensive political and economic freedom.

Acknowledging his predecessor, Shivambu thanked Dr Maseko for his service, confirming that the former secretary-general will continue serving in the National High Command.

“We cannot stand back and fold our arms when vestiges of colonialism and apartheid continue to systematically manifest themselves in our daily lived experiences,” Shivambu said, pledging to build the party’s capacity to win future elections.

He promised a hands-on approach to his new role, stating: “We are going to the ground to interact with our people and not be locked in air-conditioned offices.”