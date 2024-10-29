Home Affairs Set to Cancel Beauty Queen Chidimma’s South African Documents

South African authorities are set to revoke the identity and travel documents of former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina and her Mozambican-born mother following an investigation into their nationality claims.

The Home Affairs Department announced the decision to Parliament’s portfolio committee on Tuesday, confirming the case has been referred to the Hawks – South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – for potential fraud charges.

The controversy erupted in August when public scrutiny over Adetshina’s heritage intensified after she reached the Miss SA pageant finals.

Home Affairs Director General Tommy Makhode revealed that both women failed to meet Monday’s deadline to provide justification for retaining their South African documentation.

Authorities have been unable to explain how Adetshina’s mother attended the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant last month – which her daughter won – while apparently still in South Africa.

“We couldn’t find a trace of the passport that she has been using to come to South Africa from Mozambique on the movement to Nigeria,” said Albert Matsaung, acting Deputy Director-General for immigration.

Officials believe Adetshina’s mother remains in South Africa, despite visiting a registered address without success. Meanwhile, social media posts show that Chidimma Adetshina herself was travelling from the United States to Mexico for the Miss Universe pageant.

The case has raised significant questions about border control and document verification in South Africa, with authorities notably silent on the whereabouts or involvement of Adetshina’s Nigerian-born father.