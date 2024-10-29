Detained businessmen allege government officials received bulk of $40m election tender

Two imprisoned Zimbabwean businessmen have told the High Court that government officials received most of a US$40m election materials tender through an intermediary.

Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe claim businessman Wicknell Chivayo told them “the bulk of the money was supposed to go to his people in government” from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) ballot paper contract.

The pair, who worked with Chivayo and South African company Ren-Form CC, were arrested in June on separate fraud charges involving a Presidential Goat Scheme.

They say these charges are retaliation for leaking information about the tender process. While they were summoned by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), they note that Chivayo has not been questioned.

The businessmen also accuse ZACC chairperson Michael Reza of interfering with their bail application. State prosecutor Witness Mabhaudhi says the prosecutor general has authority to alter bail considerations.