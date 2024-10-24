SADC urges calm after chairman’s premature Mozambique victory claim

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called for peace in Mozambique just 24 hours after its own chairman congratulated the ruling party on winning disputed elections.

The regional body’s intervention comes amid growing violence in the capital Maputo.

SADC chairman Emmerson Mnangagwa had already declared FRELIMO’s candidate Daniel Chapo as “president-elect” during a party meeting in Zimbabwe.

“I wish to congratulate our sister revolutionary party on the resounding victory,” Mr Mnangagwa told his ZANU PF party members.

But Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who heads SADC’s political wing, made clear that votes were still being counted.

“The electoral management bodies are finalising the election results expected to be released in due course,” she said.

European Union observers have reported “irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results” at polling stations.

The election could mark the first change in leadership since independence in 1975, with President Felipe Nyusi stepping down after two terms.

Clashes have broken out between supporters of FRELIMO and independent candidate Venancio Mondlane in Maputo streets.

The United Nations and United States have condemned the authorities’ handling of post-election unrest, which has seen one lawyer killed.

Mozambique’s electoral commission is due to announce official results on Friday.

The vote is seen as the strongest challenge yet to FRELIMO’s 48-year hold on power.