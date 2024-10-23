EFF questions R52m ($2.7m) spend on South Africa deportations

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has raised alarm over South Africa spending R52.8m ($2.7m) to deport undocumented migrants, saying the costly programme is undermined by inadequate border controls.

The opposition party’s concerns follow revelations that Home Affairs deported 19,750 people in just five months between April and August this year.

EFF MP Thapelo Mogale warns the multi-million rand operation is futile as deportees can easily return due to poor border security.

“The people you deport today for R52 million are still able to enter the country undetected the following week,” Mr Mogale said, responding to ministerial claims of success.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber had celebrated the figures on social media, calling it “the strongest immigration enforcement performance in years.”

The minister said deportations would increase by 164% compared to last year’s figure of 22,436.

But the EFF says the Border Management Authority lacks funding to effectively patrol South Africa’s boundaries, despite claims of conducting over 400,000 arrests and deportations at border points.

The clash comes amid growing debate over South Africa’s immigration policies and border security spending.

Recent high-profile cases include the August deportation of 95 Libyans found at an illegal military camp in Mpumalanga province.