President Mnangagwa feared genocide prosecution, claims ex-spy chief

Former intelligence chief makes explosive allegations about Zimbabwe’s 2017 power transition in new memoir.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies orchestrated the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe primarily to avoid prosecution for their alleged roles in the 1980s Gukurahundi massacres, according to explosive claims by a former intelligence chief.

Lovemore Mukandi, who served as deputy director general in Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), makes these revelations in his new book “How Mnangagwa Blindsided Robert Mugabe and Grabbed Zimbabwe.”

According to Mukandi, President Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and the late Air Chief Marshal Perrence Shiri began planning the takeover in the 1980s, following their involvement in the Gukurahundi campaign – a series of massacres that claimed an estimated 20,000 lives in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

“There was this fear among them… that one day they might have to account for these atrocities,” Mukandi said in an online interview promoting his book.

The former intelligence official claims the coup was accelerated when it became clear that then-President Mugabe intended to name Sydney Sekeramayi as his successor, rather than Mnangagwa.

“I know for a fact from my interaction with Mugabe… that he preferred Sydney Sekeramayi to be his successor,” said Mukandi. “This was known to Mnangagwa and this is why he felt emboldened to push to get into power unconstitutionally.”

The Gukurahundi period remains one of Zimbabwe’s most controversial historical episodes. The North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade, then commanded by Perrence Shiri – who was known as “Black Jesus” for his power over life and death – carried out the operations against civilians in the affected regions.

Mukandi’s credibility has been questioned by some observers. He fled to Canada in the early 2000s following allegations of fraud at the CIO involving millions intended for safe houses. He was later deported back to Zimbabwe in 2011, though his trial never commenced.

We have approached President Mnangagwa’s office for comment on these allegations.