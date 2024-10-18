Controversial Zimbabwean Businessman Chivhayo Wins $60m Namibian Election Tender

Zimbabwean journalist and activist Hopewell Chinono has revealed that a controversial businessman from his country has secured a multi-million dollar contract to supply election materials for Namibia’s upcoming vote.

According to Chinono, Wicknell Chivhayo has reportedly won a US$60 million tender to provide all election materials for Namibia’s national elections scheduled for 27 November. The claim cites sources within the Namibian government.

Chinono, known for his investigative reporting on corruption, states that this development comes in the wake of Mr Chivhayo’s participation in a similar, disputed election materials contract in Zimbabwe.

The journalist reports that the Zimbabwean deal led to a falling out between Mr Chivhayo and his associates, Mike Chimombe and Mose Mpofu. Both Chimombe and Mpofu are currently in custody without bail, facing charges related to an alleged corruption scandal.

Chinono alleges that the pair are accused of misappropriating millions of dollars from a fund intended to purchase goats for distribution to rural communities in Zimbabwe.

The awarding of such a significant contract to Mr Chivhayo has raised eyebrows among political observers, given his controversial background and the recent legal troubles of his former associates, as reported by Chinono.

Namibian opposition parties have called for transparency in the tender process, with some expressing concern over the potential impact on the integrity of the upcoming elections.

The Namibian Electoral Commission has yet to comment on the reported deal. Attempts to reach Mr Chivhayo for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

As Namibia prepares for its national elections next month, the controversy surrounding this contract, as exposed by Chinono, is likely to intensify scrutiny on the electoral process and its management.