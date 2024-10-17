“Constitution Under Fire”: MK Party Demands Revolutionary Change

The MK Party, a political organisation in South Africa, has issued a scathing critique of the current government’s first 100 days in office. In a strongly-worded statement, the party accused the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition of failing to deliver on promises and undermining transformation efforts.

The MK Party’s statement alleges that President Ramaphosa has “capitulated to unreasonable demands” from the DA. It claims there has been “incompetence” in parliament, particularly regarding the setup of a new parliamentary precinct. The party also criticises the government’s handling of corruption cases, including the “Phala Phala scandal”.

A central theme of the critique is the accusation that the current constitution protects “White Monopoly Capital” at the expense of the majority. The MK Party, which describes itself as representing the working class and “downtrodden people,” called for a “revolutionary government” that would prioritise land reform, nationalisation of resources, and radical economic transformation.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said: “We believe that only by returning to Parliamentary Sovereignty can we enact laws that truly reflect the will of the people and restore their dignity through land reform and the empowerment of traditional leadership.”

The statement comes amid ongoing political tensions in South Africa, as the country grapples with economic challenges and debates over constitutional reform.

Government officials have not yet responded to the MK Party’s criticisms. Political analysts note that the strong language used in the statement reflects the increasingly polarised nature of South African politics.

The MK Party has called on other left-wing organisations, trade unions, and grassroots movements to unite in opposing what it terms “neo-liberal” policies of the current administration.