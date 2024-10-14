ANC’s Mbalula: 100 days of GNU ‘not a celebration’

The African National Congress (ANC) says an event marking 100 days of South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) is “not a celebration” but an “important reflection”.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula made the comments after the South African Communist Party (SACP), a key alliance partner, declined to attend the event in Johannesburg.

The GNU was formed earlier this year when the ANC entered into an agreement with several opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), after failing to secure an outright majority.

“We have invited all our alliance partners to come to the reflection of the 100 days. There is nothing to celebrate. We are thanking our people for voting ANC and committing ourselves, reflecting on what we have done,” Mr Mbalula told journalists.

He expressed disappointment at the SACP’s decision, saying they would “miss the opportunity to reflect on the GNU”.

SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila has been a vocal critic of the GNU arrangement.

Mr Mbalula defended the ANC’s decision to enter the GNU, describing it as a “tactical intervention” necessitated by political circumstances.

“We characterise the GNU as a tactical intervention. There is often an accentuated verbosity about the GNU that the GNU is something like we, in the ANC, love. This was produced by the moment,” he said.

He stressed that the ANC and DA remain ideological opponents despite their cooperation in government.

“We and the DA are water and oil – we don’t mix. The DA fights for what they believe but we will keep grinding in terms of ensuring that we deepen social transformation,” Mr Mbalula added.

The event, expected to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, aims to highlight the GNU’s achievements in its first 100 days.

Mr Mbalula claimed the arrangement has “inspired positive energy across South Africa, with hope rekindled”.