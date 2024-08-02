Transform Zimbabwe Party President Jacob Ngarivhume Arrested

Jacob Ngarivhume, President of the Transform Zimbabwe party, was reportedly taken from his residence on Friday by unidentified individuals believed to be state security agents.

Former Zengeza West Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, shared on social media that Ngarivhume was picked up by unknown persons in an unmarked Toyota Fortuner GD6 vehicle.

This incident comes amid a government crackdown on dissent, seen as an effort to prevent protests that could disrupt the upcoming 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Harare on August 17.

Earlier this month, Sikhala and Ngarivhume announced their intention to lead protests against corruption and poor governance under the ZANU PF-led government. Both have previously faced imprisonment on charges their supporters believe are politically motivated.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) reported the arrest of 11 Mutare residents for allegedly planning public violence to disrupt the SADC summit. Additionally, Bishop Kevin Nyamakanga was arrested in Harare for allegedly inciting violence ahead of the summit.

The ZLHR confirmed Ngarivhume’s arrest but provided no further details. The escalating arrests of opposition figures raise concerns about the government’s commitment to democratic principles and human rights.