Zimbabwe Businessmen Jailed Over Presidential Goat Scheme

Business figures Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu faced the Harare Magistrates Court, where they were remanded in custody on charges linked to the Presidential Goat Scheme. The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) accuses them of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme amounting to US$7 million intended for goat supplies, which allegedly went undelivered.

The state has vehemently opposed granting bail to Chimombe and Mpofu, asserting that they should remain detained pending further investigation and evidence gathering. The court proceedings, initially scheduled for a single day, have been adjourned to facilitate a deeper inquiry into the grounds for their custody and the feasibility of bail.

The case has drawn significant public and media attention, reflecting widespread concerns over accountability in government initiatives and financial transparency within private sector engagements. Further developments are anticipated as the investigation unfolds.