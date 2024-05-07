Husband of Linda Masarira Sentenced to Prison for Domestic Violence

Bongani Mlotshwa, the 29-year-old husband of opposition LEAD party leader Linda Masarira (41), was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Epworth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. He was found guilty of contravening Zimbabwe’s Domestic Violence Act after physically assaulting Masarira.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the prosecution proved that on 05 May 2024, Mlotshwa assaulted Masarira three times in the eye with his clenched fists after she discovered him asleep in her daughter’s room.

Mlotshwa’s sentence includes 15 months of imprisonment, with five months suspended for five years. An additional 10 months were suspended on the condition that he complete 350 hours of community service.

In a statement following the conviction, the NPA emphasized the importance of non-violent conflict resolution and urged the public to seek mediation to resolve disputes peacefully.

Prior to the sentencing, Masarira took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to request privacy, following reports of the assault. She stated:

“I respectfully request that the media grant me privacy during this challenging time. I’m currently dealing with personal issues that require my attention, and my mental health is a top priority.”

“I kindly ask that you allow me the space to sort out my affairs without sensationalizing my situation for the sake of selling papers. Thank you for your understanding and respect.”

This sentencing has highlighted the importance of prosecuting domestic violence cases and has brought renewed calls for societal change to address the issue at its root.