Man Arrested for Leaking Mai TT’s Daughter’s Intimate Photos

HARARE – Zimbabwean authorities have detained Amin Mhaka at Highlands Police Station in Harare following allegations he posted intimate photographs of a woman online, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, spokesperson for the ZRP, stated that Mhaka was apprehended after explicit images of Fifi, the daughter of popular social media personality Mai TT, were circulated online. The incident reportedly occurred after the dissolution of a romantic relationship between Mhaka and Fifi.

Mai TT responded to the incident in a video, initially dismissing the gravity of the exposure but later condemned the act as a case of blackmail and extortion. She accused her daughter’s ex-boyfriend of leaking the images after financial demands were not met, labeling the act as a betrayal of her daughter’s trust.

The controversy highlights significant concerns over privacy and personal data protection in Zimbabwe. In June 2023, Gift Machengete, the Director-General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), reiterated the importance of adhering to the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07], which prohibits unauthorized sharing of personal information.

Violators of the Act face up to five years in prison or hefty fines. This case has underscored the ongoing challenges in enforcing data protection laws and maintaining individual privacy in the digital age. POTRAZ has called for public cooperation and has made provisions for individuals to lodge complaints directly with their office.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust enforcement of privacy laws to protect individuals’ dignity and personal data online.