The 2024 Russian presidential election commenced amid controversy and acts of vandalism at polling stations across the country. Reports from BBC detail incidents ranging from ballot boxes dyed and set ablaze to fireworks discharged within polling premises, signaling a troubled start to what is anticipated to be a smooth sail for President Vladimir Putin towards another term.

Officials highlight Moscow, Voronezh, and the Karachay-Cherkessia region as hotspots for these disruptions. Social media is abuzz with visuals of a woman drenching a Moscow ballot box with bright green Zelyonka, a symbol historically tied to protest movements within Russia and neighboring Ukraine.

These acts of defiance come as no surprise against the backdrop of President Putin’s expected victory in an election landscape void of substantial opposition. With a voter turnout of 23% reported by late afternoon in Moscow, the election also stretches into contentious territories, including occupied regions of Ukraine. A concerning incident was reported in Skadovsk, Ukraine, where an improvised explosive device detonated near a polling station, thankfully without causing injuries.

Nikolay Bulayev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Central Election Committee, minced no words in condemning the vandals, threatening up to five years of incarceration for those caught in such acts. It has been revealed that some individuals involved confessed to tampering with the election process for monetary gains.

The election unfolds under the shadow of heightened tensions, exacerbated by the recent demise of Putin’s critic, Alexei Navalny. His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, has been vocal, urging dissenters to make their grievances known at the ballot.

This three-day electoral process, extending from Friday through Sunday across Russia’s vast expanse and beyond its borders into annexed Ukrainian territories and online platforms, is conducted amidst a severe crackdown on dissent. Independent media outlets and prominent rights organizations have been silenced, ensuring an unchallenged political arena for Putin.

As Russia votes, the world watches closely, bearing witness to a pivotal moment defined by unrest and the resilience of a stifled opposition.