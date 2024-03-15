Revelations in Meyiwa Murder Trial: Accused Confess Payment for Hit, Implicate Kelly Khumalo

In a stunning revelation at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, details emerged from the confession statements of two men accused in the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, implicating singer Kelly Khumalo as the alleged mastermind behind the hit. The court learned that the accused were reportedly paid R100,000 to execute the murder, casting a new spotlight on Khumalo, who shares a child with the late football star.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had previously determined the confessions to be voluntary, dismissing claims of coercion by the accused, thus allowing these critical pieces of evidence into the trial. This decision came after a rigorous five-month ‘trial within a trial’ that scrutinized the admissibility of the confessions, with certain details initially redacted for thorough examination.

Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, two of the five standing trial, provided harrowing accounts of their involvement in the tragic event that took place at Khumalo’s Vosloorus home. Ntanzi, in his confession, narrated how the plot was conceived and executed, detailing his and others’ roles in the crime and the subsequent distribution of the payment. Sibiya’s confession further implicated Khumalo, suggesting she had direct communication with the hitmen to confirm their action and even arranged for spiritual protection through a traditional healer to ensure their plan’s success.

The spotlight on Khumalo intensifies as these confessions unfold, painting a grim picture of her involvement in Meyiwa’s death. The case, which has captured the nation’s attention, promises more revelations as the trial proceeds. The accused have all pleaded not guilty, and the matter is set to continue on Monday, leaving many awaiting further details on this shocking turn of events.