Bushiri Demands Apology from South African Government Amid Extradition Inquest

In a significant turn of events, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has called for an apology from the South African government, citing unfair treatment and xenophobia as reasons for his and his wife’s abrupt departure from the country. This demand comes amidst an ongoing extradition inquest in Lilongwe Magistrates’ Court, Malawi, where the couple is facing charges over a R106 million theft allegation through Rising Estate, a venture accused of defrauding congregants under the pretense of investment.

The National Prosecutions Agency of South Africa has engaged Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi to present financial evidence against the Bushiris in Malawi. During court proceedings, allegations of evidence tampering were raised by Bushiri, specifically pointing to misrepresented documents regarding the couple’s bank transactions related to a forex trading scam targeting their church members.

Bushiri, in an audio message circulated on social media, vehemently denied any wrongdoing, claiming they had reimbursed over $5 million (approximately R90 million) to the scammed congregants from their own funds. He attributes their legal woes and arrest to xenophobia and jealousy towards his growing ministry in South Africa, expressing hope for an official apology for the perceived injustices.