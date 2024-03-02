Yadah FC Aims to Revitalize Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League with Star Signings

In a significant move poised to rejuvenate the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), Yadah FC, under the guidance of club owner Walter Magaya, is making headlines with its strategic signings of high-profile players. The club’s latest acquisition, former Warriors attacker Ovidy Karuru, marks another milestone in Yadah’s ambitious project to enhance the league’s appeal and draw more fans to stadiums.

Karuru, with a commendable stint in international leagues including Belgium and South Africa, finds a new home at Yadah FC, joining the ranks alongside other marquee signings such as Khama Billiat. Billiat’s signing was a notable achievement for Yadah, as they secured his commitment amidst interest from other top clubs, including Dynamos and Manica Diamonds.

The unveiling of Billiat, a former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs star, was celebrated at Yadah’s Heart Stadium, signifying a broader mission to spark renewed interest in local soccer. The club has signed Billiat on a one-year deal worth US$50,000, complemented by additional perks, including a luxury vehicle, showcasing the club’s commitment to attracting elite talent.

Walter Magaya’s vision extends beyond the individual success of Yadah FC. He aims to restore the Premier Soccer League’s former glory, where match attendance figures reflected the nation’s passion for soccer. “The biggest ambition is just to bring back joy in the PSL,” Magaya expressed, emphasizing the importance of leadership and community support in reviving the sport’s local fan base.

The club’s efforts are not limited to player signings. Significant renovations are underway at Heart Stadium to accommodate larger crowds, with a target capacity of 13,000 fans. These improvements are part of a broader strategy to ensure that Yadah FC and the PSL at large can offer a high-quality matchday experience.

The return of stars like Karuru and Billiat, coupled with the strategic enhancements to infrastructure, represents a hopeful chapter for Zimbabwean football. As these developments unfold, Yadah FC stands at the forefront of an exciting movement to rekindle the nation’s love for the game, promising a brighter future for the PSL and its supporters.