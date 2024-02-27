Six Arrested in High-Profile Murder of AKA and Tibz, Alleged R800,000 Contract Killing Unveiled

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal – In a significant update to the murder investigation of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, KwaZulu-Natal police have announced the arrest of six individuals connected to the heinous crime. This development adds a new layer of complexity to the case, with authorities revealing that the suspects were allegedly paid R800,000 to carry out the murders, pointing to a highly organized plot.

The six arrests are part of an extensive investigation into the February 2023 killings, which have deeply affected the community and fans across the nation. Police Minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi disclosed that the arrests include two suspects captured in Eswatini, highlighting the extensive reach of the operation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In addition to the arrests, police have recovered four vehicles and a firearm believed to be linked to the crime. This crucial evidence suggests a meticulously planned assassination, raising serious questions about the motive and the individuals behind the planning and financing of the hit.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, where further details regarding their involvement and the specifics of the payment are expected to be revealed. The revelation of the R800,000 payment for the hit adds a chilling financial dimension to the murders, indicating that Forbes and Motsoane were targeted in a calculated manner.

The police’s announcement has reignited interest in the case, with the public and the victims’ families anxiously awaiting the outcomes of the legal proceedings. The arrest of the six individuals marks a pivotal moment in the investigation, offering hope for justice for Forbes and Motsoane, whose deaths have left a void in the South African entertainment industry.

As the case unfolds, the focus now turns to the upcoming court appearances and the potential for more revelations about the extent of the conspiracy and those ultimately responsible for the crime. The community, along with fans of AKA and Tibz, is hopeful that these developments will lead to a full account of the events leading up to the tragic night on Florida Road and bring closure to a case that has captured the nation’s attention.