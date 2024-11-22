Zimbabwe’s automatic voter plan faces backlash

A leading election watchdog has opposed Zimbabwe’s plan to automatically register voters when they turn 18, warning it could breach privacy laws and weaken electoral independence.

The plan would strip the electoral commission of its voter registration powers and hand them to the civil registry, a move critics say could compromise future elections.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi says the changes will boost voter numbers ahead of the 2028 polls, but rights groups fear it could be used to manipulate the voter roll.

“You cannot just take people’s personal data without their consent,” the Elections Resource Centre (ERC) told the Report Focus, citing Zimbabwe’s cyber-protection laws.

Under current rules, Zimbabweans must present themselves at registration centres to be added to the voter roll. The process includes collecting fingerprints and other personal details.

The government wants to scrap this system and instead automatically register people when they get their national ID cards at 18.

The ERC says this would be “unconstitutional” and warns the electoral commission must maintain control of voter registration. They’re calling for increased funding for registration campaigns and closer work with civil society groups to improve voter turnout.

Zimbabwe’s last election in 2023 was marred by opposition claims of voter registration problems and accusations that the ruling Zanu-PF party had manipulated the process.

Some observers say the latest proposals could make it harder to verify the accuracy of the voter roll.

“When you weaken the electoral commission, you weaken democracy,” said one political analyst in Harare who asked not to be named.

The government has not said when parliament will debate the changes, but Minister Ziyambi insists they will “modernise” Zimbabwe’s voting system.

Opposition parties have largely remained silent on the proposals, which come as Zimbabwe grapples with a deepening economic crisis that has seen inflation soar and living standards plummet.