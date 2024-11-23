Zimbabwe Opposition Members Found Guilty of Illegal Assembly

Twenty-eight opposition supporters have been convicted of participating in an illegal gathering in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, following a lengthy trial that concluded on Friday.

The group’s leader, Mr Timba, alongside several associates, was found guilty of hosting an unlawful meeting at his residence on 6 Downey Road. However, in the same ruling, Magistrate Collet Ncube acquitted 28 other defendants, citing insufficient evidence of their involvement.

The defendants, who have been in custody since their June arrest, were cleared of disorderly conduct charges earlier in the proceedings.

In his verdict, Magistrate Ncube emphasised the potential security risks posed by the gathering. “The presence of those gathered at 6 Downey Road cannot be overlooked,” he told the court.

The magistrate dismissed Mr Timba’s defence that he had merely provided accommodation and was unaware of the situation’s developments. “It is fact that he facilitated the gathering at his premises,” Magistrate Ncube stated, expressing doubt over Timba’s attempts to distance himself from the events.

The convicted individuals now await sentencing. Their case has drawn attention amid ongoing concerns about restrictions on political assembly in Zimbabwe.

The Report Focus News has approached Mr Timba’s legal representatives for comment.

This case highlights the continuing tensions between Zimbabwe’s authorities and opposition groups. The selective prosecution – with some defendants convicted while others were acquitted – will likely fuel further debate about the state of political freedom in the country.